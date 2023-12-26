5-year-old dies from injuries after being hit by car in Blackman Township on Christmas

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 5-year-old boy died Monday evening after they were struck by a car in Blackman Township.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety was called out to the 3100 block of Blackman Road on Christmas day for a report of a boy being hit by a car at 5:28 p.m. Blackman-Leoni officials said when they arrived they found a boy on the road with severe injuries.

The boy was given medical treatment and then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The car was driving northbound on Blackman Road when it hit the boy who was riding his bike on the road. The driver was a 32-year-old man from Jackson.

Officials said the boy had just turned 5 years old.

An investigation is ongoing.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

