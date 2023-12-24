The Detroit Lions clinch their division for the first time since 1993 with the win over Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Going into Minnesota on Sunday afternoon the Lions had the opportunity to do something they haven’t done in 30 years.

To start of the game the Lions won the coin toss and elected to receive. The offense was rolling for Detroit and Minnesota hadn’t allowed a first drive touchdown in nine games. The Lions went on a 14-play, 75-yard drive for 7:47 to cap it off with a David Montogomery touchdown. Lions lead 7-0 early first quarter.

Vikings had an answer of their own as running back Ty Chandler capped off Minnesota’s first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to even the score 7-7 in the 1st quarter.

Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs then fumbled on a nice run to quickly turn it back over to the Vikings. Minnesota couldn’t take advantage though as Brian Branch intercepted Nick Mullen’s pass.

Just over five minutes left until halftime and Michael Badgley hits a 37-yard field goal to give Detroit a 10-7 lead.

To add on to the lead Detroit’s Gibbs ran it in from 14-yards out to make it 17-7 with just under two minutes left in the half.

Then Minnesota with it on 3rd in 19 Mullens finds Jefferson for a 26-yard TD score cutting the lead to 17-14 headed into halftime.

The Vikings got the ball to start the second half and Mullens had the offense flowing. K.J. Osborne made back to back catches including a six yard touchdown grab to give Minnesota it’s first lead of the game at 21-17.

Detroit did a great job of answering on the ensuing drive getting two 4th down conversions. Then Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown from a yard out for the touchdown reception. Badgley missed the extra point so it was 23-21 Detroit leading.

Lions added on with another Gibbs touchdown run from four yards out to put Detroit up 30-21. Kerby Joeseph’s second interception of the game gave Detroit the ball back.

Minnesota chipped away at the lead though with a 26-yard FG from Greg Joseph to make it 30-24.

The interception with under a minute left from Ifeatu Melifonwu to seal the divisional crown. The Lions will be hosting their first playoff game at Ford Field.

Detroit will be on the road again when they travel to Dallas on Dec. 30 for a clash on Monday Night Football.

