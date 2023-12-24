Advertise With Us

2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson County

(KTTC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police said two people are dead after a head-on collision on Christmas Eve.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Spring Arbor Fire and Rescue and Jackson Community Ambulance, responded to the crash on Spring Arbor Road-M-60 just east of Reynolds Road on Dec. 24 just before 2:30 a.m.

Deputies found the first car with severe front-end damage and two people in the car. First responders took the two out of the car and attempted life-saving efforts. The driver, Jadelynn Hammett, 22, from Jackson, and a 25-year-old Jackson resident were taken to the hospital—where Hammett later died. Police said the 25-year-old suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second car was also found with severe front-end damage. The driver and sole occupant of the car—Grace Kemner, 21, from Dimondale—died at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the cars appeared to have crossed the center line and struck the other head-on. They believe speed, alcohol and dense fog were factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team. Officers and deputies notified the next of kin.

