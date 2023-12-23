Sparrow doctor offers tips for heart healthy holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When getting into the holiday spirit, it’s easy to overindulge, but if people aren’t careful, it could put strain on their heart.

Sparrow Hospital cardiologist, Dr. Christopher Hanson said all holidays can lead to brief, but unhealthy lifestyle changes; however, he said the winter holiday season is worse than others. According to the American Heart Association, some studies have shown a near 15% increase in the number of heart attacks during winter holidays.

Hanson said it’s not just big meals, sweet treats and Christmas cocktails that can trigger a cardiac event like a heart attack. People also face social and financial changes around the holidays that contribute to poor health.

“People are traveling, people are visiting relatives, people aren’t taking their medications as prescribed, because maybe they’ve got a lot of things going on,” he said. “All of these things, I think, predispose people to having more of these events around the holiday season.”

Though some risk factors are difficult to avoid Hanson said there are a few simple steps people can take to keep their health on track while they celebrate with loved ones. He urges anyone who currently suffers from a heart condition, or who’s predisposed to a heart condition, to monitor their sodium intake during meals, and limit their alcoholic beverages.

As a general rule for all, he said keeping stress to a minimum is also important. He recommends keeping holiday plans as simple as possible and trying to get a full night of sleep.

While focusing on heart health is particularly important around holidays, Hanson said there is never a bad time to start making healthier choices. He said people tend to put a greater focus on doctor visits and check-ups toward the end of the year, but that it’s important to maintain overall health, all year long.

“It’s a journey, right, but those are things you should be thinking about,” he said. “How can I optimize my health every day?”

