Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reacts to Trump recording pressuring election officials in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says, “I was really gratified that there was additional evidence,” after a phone call recording was reported by The Detroit News that Former President Trump was pressuring election officials in Wayne County to not certify the 2020 presidential election results.

“It’s shockingly antithetical to what any leader should do. No matter whether or not if you like the results of a particular election does not give you the ability to try to interfere with a legal process,” said Secretary Benson.

Matt Grossmann, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and Political Scientist at Michigan State University says he believes the recordings will do nothing to Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Any time that President Trump seems to get in trouble for something it actually helps him in the Republican primary because republican voters see him as being under siege by the media, by prosecutors, by the opposing party. So far, it has helped him,” said Grossmann.

When the recordings were released to The Detroit News, the person, who was allegedly on the call, wanted to remain anonymous with fear of being threatened by Trump’s supporters. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says political candidates attacking election officials creates safety concerns.

“There are plenty of candidates that know that and still decide to lie and attack election officials, that often times leads to threats of violence against them and it’s one of the reasons in Michigan we enacted laws last month to strengthen our protections for election officials to ensure that as additional lies come forward, we’ve got legal protections to ensure those citizens are safe,” said Secretary Benson.

Benson also added that the former president will remain on Michigan’s 2024 primary ballot until the Supreme Court tells her otherwise.

Friday, the Supreme Court denied a request by special counsel Jack Smith to fast track arguments over Former President Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution on charges he illegally plotted to overturn the 2020 election. That’s a win for the former president because it could ultimately drag the legal process past next year’s election.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.