Patrick Kane wins shootout for Red Wings in thriller over the Flyers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a game where the Detroit Red Wings were desperate for a win and Detroit got off to a great start with Patrick Kane scoring a pair of goals, and it was a 5-1 lead after the first period.

After that, Philly chipped away at the lead, scoring two goals in the second period and three in the third period. Detroit suddenly found themselves in a one-goal deficit. The captain came up big, tying the game at six for the Wings to send it to OT.

Eventually it went to a shootout, the first one of the year for Detroit. Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane both scored, so the Red Wings won a battle in overtime.

Detroit plays at the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

