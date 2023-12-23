Advertise With Us

Patrick Kane wins shootout for Red Wings in thriller over the Flyers

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) greets teammates after scoring during the...
Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Detroit.((AP Photo/Carlos Osorio))
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a game where the Detroit Red Wings were desperate for a win and Detroit got off to a great start with Patrick Kane scoring a pair of goals, and it was a 5-1 lead after the first period.

After that, Philly chipped away at the lead, scoring two goals in the second period and three in the third period. Detroit suddenly found themselves in a one-goal deficit. The captain came up big, tying the game at six for the Wings to send it to OT.

Eventually it went to a shootout, the first one of the year for Detroit. Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane both scored, so the Red Wings won a battle in overtime.

Detroit plays at the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

