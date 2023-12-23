Mid-Michigan woman makes hand-made blankets for young patients at Sparrow hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local woman is bringing some holiday cheer to the young patients at Sparrow Hospital.

For the past six years, Katie French has been making blankets, or “Katie’s Hugs” and giving them to children in the pediatric center.

Each one is different and each kid gets to pick the pattern they like.

Katie says she got the idea after someone left a pink pillowcase in her hospital room years ago when she was receiving treatment.

“I have an auto immune disease, and I want to show people that you can always give back to the people who helped care for you. And I love the nurses here at Sparrow, and I feel like providing a blanket for the children really will give them comfort and make them feel at home, while they’re not at home,” she said.

