Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan woman makes hand-made blankets for young patients at Sparrow hospital

For the past six years, Katie French has been making blankets, or “Katie’s Hugs” and giving them to children in the pediatric center.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local woman is bringing some holiday cheer to the young patients at Sparrow Hospital.

For the past six years, Katie French has been making blankets, or “Katie’s Hugs” and giving them to children in the pediatric center.

Each one is different and each kid gets to pick the pattern they like.

Katie says she got the idea after someone left a pink pillowcase in her hospital room years ago when she was receiving treatment.

“I have an auto immune disease, and I want to show people that you can always give back to the people who helped care for you. And I love the nurses here at Sparrow, and I feel like providing a blanket for the children really will give them comfort and make them feel at home, while they’re not at home,” she said.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
REPORT: Donald Trump caught on recording pressuring Wayne Co. canvassers not to certify 2020 votes
Teen dead, woman injured after shooting in Lansing Township
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
AG Nessel: Associates of former Michigan House Speaker face charges of embezzlement

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Last minute Christmas shopping in Mid-Michigan
Alabama QB
Michigan prepares for challenge against Alabama in the Rose Bowl
The Grinch who stole a red kettle
Homeless people in Lansing further displaced right before Christmas