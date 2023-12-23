Michigan prepares for Alabama in the Rose Bowl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines have had a flawless season to this point, with a record of 13-0. Michigan is ranked number one in the nation and is facing number four Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide QB, Jalen Milroe, presents a challenge that the Michigan defense hasn’t seen yet this season. The Wolverines defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, is game-planning for the Alabama QB, and there’s a lot of preparation going into the College Football Playoff Semi-final.

No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl at 5:00 p.m. ET.

