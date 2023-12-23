Advertise With Us

Last minute Christmas shopping in Mid-Michigan

Whether it's groceries, wrapping supplies, or last-minute gifts for loved ones, stores across Mid-Michigan have stayed packed with shoppers.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a mad dash for many families out there who are looking to check a few more items off their shopping lists before stores close for the holiday.

Whether it’s groceries, wrapping supplies, or last-minute gifts for loved ones, stores across Mid-Michigan have stayed packed with shoppers.

However, rising inflation has led to tight wallets for everyone.

“Shop online, spend less on gas. I hate to say it. I usually didn’t do that, but this year I did. It saves a bit here and there, and then free delivery and stuff. It works,” said shopper Terry Sanders.

