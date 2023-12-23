Advertise With Us

Lansing Township police identify teen killed in shooting

Police have also released the name of the suspect
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Township Police Department released the identity of the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Previous story: Teen dead, woman injured after shooting in Lansing Township

Police responded to the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive on Dec. 21 at around 10 p.m. after dispatchers reported hearing gunfire in the location of a call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brooke Lawson, 17, from Lansing, unresponsive and a 20-year-old woman from Sunfield shot in the hip. Both were sent to the hospital, where Lawson was pronounced dead. Police said the 20-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lydia Renee Nance, 35, was arrested in connection with the shooting. She was arraigned on Saturday in the 55th District Court and faces charges on one count of homicide-open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. Her bond was set at $200,000.

