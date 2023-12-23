Advertise With Us

Former MSU WR Tre Mosley declares for the NFL Draft

The redshirt senior was out of eligibility
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tre Mosley has officially declared for the NFL Draft via his social media. The redshirt senior had 126 catches for 1464 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mosley was out of eligibility to return to college and has decided to try and pursue an NFL career.

