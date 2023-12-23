The Detroit Tigers sign pitcher Shelby Miller

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers continue to add pitchers to their roster for the 2024 season. Having already signed Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty, the Tigers add enough arm in Shelby Miller.

Miller will be paid three million dollars in 2024 and has a club option for 4.25 million in 2025. This brings a veteran presence to the Tigers’ bullpen, but Miller has struggled with injuries for most of his career.

Miller was able to have a good season when he switched to being a reliever with the Dodgers and had a 1.71 ERA in 42 innings. That was the most innings he had thrown in a season since 2019, so it depends on whether Miller can remain healthy for Detroit.

