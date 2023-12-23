Advertise With Us

The Detroit Tigers sign pitcher Shelby Miller

Miller throwing during his time with the Giants
Miller throwing during his time with the Giants(AP Images)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers continue to add pitchers to their roster for the 2024 season. Having already signed Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty, the Tigers add enough arm in Shelby Miller.

Miller will be paid three million dollars in 2024 and has a club option for 4.25 million in 2025. This brings a veteran presence to the Tigers’ bullpen, but Miller has struggled with injuries for most of his career.

Miller was able to have a good season when he switched to being a reliever with the Dodgers and had a 1.71 ERA in 42 innings. That was the most innings he had thrown in a season since 2019, so it depends on whether Miller can remain healthy for Detroit.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
REPORT: Donald Trump caught on recording pressuring Wayne Co. canvassers not to certify 2020 votes
Teen dead, woman injured after shooting in Lansing Township
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
AG Nessel: Associates of former Michigan House Speaker face charges of embezzlement

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) greets teammates after scoring during the...
Patrick Kane wins shootout for Red Wings in thriller over the Flyers
MSU women’s basketball takes home the Cherokee Invitational Title
Michigan prepares for Alabama in the Rose Bowl
Alabama QB
Michigan prepares for challenge against Alabama in the Rose Bowl