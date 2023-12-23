Advertise With Us

December 22, 2023 - Basketball and Hockey Highlights

Highlights from Friday night high school hoops and hockey action.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field.(WLUC)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We covered action from Okemos and Detroit Catholic in basketball. In the hockey world Capital City and Eastside battled it out on the ice.

Final Score (Boys Basketball): Detroit Catholic 61, Okemos 42

Final Score (Hockey): Capital City 3, Eastside 1

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead, woman injured after shooting in Lansing Township
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
REPORT: Donald Trump caught on recording pressuring Wayne Co. canvassers not to certify 2020 votes
Schools Rule: Grand Ledge bus driver retires after 30 years
AG Nessel: Associates of former Michigan House Speaker face charges of embezzlement
Homeless people in Lansing further displaced right before Christmas

Latest News

Former MSU WR
Former MSU WR Tre Mosley declares for the NFL Draft
Former MSU WR
Tre Mosley declares for the NFL Draft
Detroit Catholic takes down Okemos in boys basketball
Capital City takes down Eastside 3-1 in high school hockey