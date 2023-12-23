December 22, 2023 - Basketball and Hockey Highlights
Highlights from Friday night high school hoops and hockey action.
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We covered action from Okemos and Detroit Catholic in basketball. In the hockey world Capital City and Eastside battled it out on the ice.
Final Score (Boys Basketball): Detroit Catholic 61, Okemos 42
Final Score (Hockey): Capital City 3, Eastside 1
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.