Zap Zone XL holds grand opening in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new attraction is coming to the capital city on Friday with Zap Zone XL.

The new Zap Zone, located at the Lansing Mall on Saginaw Highway, will have 15 attractions according to the company’s website. The fun ranges from go-karts to axe throwing. Meanwhile, there will be a bar and restaurant in the building.

The new Zap-Zone is located near the Lansing Zap-Zone, which organizers said would be closed until the new building had its grand opening.

The doors opened at noon on Friday and will stay open until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

News 10′s Justin Kent will give a sneak peek during our 90 minutes of news.

