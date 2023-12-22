Year in review: Take a look at News 10′s 2023 trending stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 gathered a list of local stories trending online for 2023.

The list is categorized by month, and at the bottom of the article, take a look at the top 10 stories of the year.

January: Gov. Whitmer signs insurance company bill package

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that gives the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) the tools to ensure financial oversight of insurance companies based in the state. According to the DIFS, the package takes calculations that are meant to give more information to assess group risks and capital adequacy. The changes were necessary to make sure the state remained in compliance with qualified standards set by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which the DIFS said allows for inter-state cooperation and reduces regulatory redundancies.

February: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead

The suspect in the deadly shooting on Michigan State University’s campus was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspected shooter has been identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae. Police said he was a 43-year-old man with no known connection with MSU. In addition to the suspect, police confirmed that three others were killed and five were critically wounded Monday night in the shooting. Police said two of the people killed were shot at Berkey Hall and the other was shot at the Union Building. The victims were confirmed as MSU students by police.

March: Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball

Michigan State Basketball Graduate Forward Joey Hauser says he’s leaving East Lansing. Hauser hinted earlier in the season that he was planning on moving on, and his announcement makes that official.

Hauser spent four seasons with the Spartans, playing in three of them (sat out 2019-2020 season) after transferring from Marquette.

Hauser shone in his graduate season in East Lansing, averaging 14.5 points a game, nearly double his average from the 21-22 season.

He finished his career with twelve straight games scoring in double-digits, including a double-double (14 pts, 10 reb) against Marquette in this year’s Round of 32.

April: Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties

Counties across Michigan could be forced to change how they maintain gravel roads.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is considering putting more rules in place for mineral brine, which is used to help control dust and melt ice.

Counties across the state use mineral brine to help improve safety on unpaved roads by helping reduce the dust and helping make sure the road stays intact. EGLE said it’s confident it will reach an agreement with the road agencies. But the County Road Association said it doesn’t have a meeting scheduled to talk about the proposal.

May: Michigan’s bottle and can returns plummet, state slides to #2 in recycling rankings

On May 30, News 10 reported fewer people are taking their returnable bottles and cans back for the money. In fact, so many that the state has dropped from number one in the country to number two when it comes to beverage container recycling.

Before the pandemic, more than 90% of Michiganders returned their cans and bottles, making our state tops in recycling. In May, that number has dropped to 75%.

Since 1978, Michigan has collected a 10-cent deposit for every bottle or can that is purchased. That deposit is refunded when you return those cans and bottles to the store to be recycled. During the pandemic, some places put recycling services on hold.

You can bring back your bottles and cans to any store that sells them. Going forward, there is talk about increasing the bottle deposit incentive.

It is against the law for a retailer not to accept bottle deposits. If you find a store not accepting returns, you can reach out to the attorney general’s office and file a complaint.

June: Mid-Michiganders hospitalized for poor air quality

Canadian wildfires broke out in June, causing the Mackinac Bridge to be completely obscured. Mid-Michigan health experts said the poor air quality from the wildfires sent people to the hospital.

Michigan’s Air Quality Division said it was the first time it has issued a statewide alert. They also said this summer was the first time they’ve ever issued warnings for smoke.

“We’ve had quite a few admissions to the hospital, for exacerbations of COPD and asthma,” said Dr. Tressa Gardner, Medical Director for McLaren Greater Lansing’s Emergency Department.

Air quality alerts were issued when pollutant levels reach 35.5. On June 27, Mid-Michigan’s pollutant concentration is 132.2, almost 100 units higher than the minimum alert level. In the Grand Rapids area, it was even higher at 226.

July: Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Dr. Bolek Payan was reported missing on Dec. 22 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson and was found dead on Dec. 27 in a pond on his property.

News 10 obtained Payan’s cause of death information in July 2023 after requesting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from officials.

The autopsy report revealed Payan died on or after Dec. 22, 2022. The autopsy also said his cause of death was drowning, with contributing causes of hypothermia and ketamine intoxication. Officials ruled the manner of death as accidental.

According to the American Addiction Centers, ketamine “is a powerful dissociative anesthetic that can make people feel detached from things like pain sensations and other environmental elements. Death by ketamine overdose rarely occurs if ketamine is the only drug someone takes. Furthermore, ketamine use may be associated with accidental injury and death. This can involve falling, drowning, vehicular accidents, and hypothermia.”

August: Ingham County Sheriff: ‘Westbound I-96 will stay closed for the foreseeable future’

In late August, heavy storms pushed through Mid-Michigan and closed down roads and freeways. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said the storms cause severe damage to the highway between Williamston and Webberville. He said most of the billboards and street signs were gone.

I-96 was littered with trees, downed power lines, and vehicles and semi-trucks that were left on the side of the road. A man was also found dead in his car amongst the storm debris.

September: Michigan House passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving

Early in September, the Michigan House of Representatives passed a package of bills that aimed to reduce drunk driving by expanding the use of ignition interlock devices. An ignition interlock device measures the driver’s alcohol level before starting the car.

The bills passed the House on Wednesday, Sep. 6 after previously passing the Senate in June. Whitmer signed the bills into law on Sep. 19.

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints (MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)

October: MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents

Michigan State University announced free tuition for 6,000 Michiganders in October. The program, titled the Spartan Tuition Advantage, would cover all tuition costs for Pell Grant-eligible Michigan high school graduates. To qualify, families must make $65,000 or less.

“MSU historically has provided great financial aid packages to in-state students for over 50 years as a means to reduce the financial barriers that can stand between students and their future success through a world-class higher education degree,” said MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff. “The Spartan Tuition Advantage program is an exciting extension of our pledge to the success of future Spartans leaners [sic].”

The free tuition goes into effect in the Fall 2024 semester.

Michigan State University Spartans logo (WILX)

November: Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

One Mid-Michigan teenager started firearm hunting season with a real bang in November. Caleb Bostic, 16, bagged a 16-point buck on the first day of the season - an impressive trophy deer.

Bostic started his season with a personal record, an 8-pointer, but that personal best lasted all of five minutes as a 16-pointer walked right into his field of view.

“Hopefully, a big buck like that will inspire other kids to get out and give it a try,” said Bostic.

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season (WILX-TV)

Take a look at News 10′s top 10 stories of the year:

