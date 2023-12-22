Advertise With Us

Women’s Giving Circle aims to improve health of women across Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -They’re called the Women’s Giving Circle and their mission is to provide the best possible care for their community

The Giving Circle is made up of McLaren staff and other women. The group meets four times a year at the health and wellness pavilion across from McLaren Hospital.

They meet to inspire, educate and hold social functions and vote on healthcare decisions.

Recently, the group helped get an ultrasound for McLaren’s cardiac cath lab.

“First of all, we know women like to work together. You can make a modest donation but then they’re all pooled together and then you’re able to make a really big impact,” said Chief Experience Officer Lynn Griffor.

For more information on the Giving Circle, click here.

