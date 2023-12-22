What the Tech App of the Day: Apple journal

When you weren’t looking Apple added a new app to your iPhone. It happens if you have automatic updates turned on but this time it’s an app you might actually use. Every day. Apple’s long-awaited “Journal” app was released as part of iOS 17.

If your phone has been updated you’ll see the app on your home screen.

The app has been in the works for some time and Apple says it will help iPhone users to remember everything from special moments to the mundane everyday life but will also make us feel better. “Journal” is a journaling app that will remind you to capture a photo or write a post every day.

Here’s how it works: The app allows you to capture and store life’s moments in one place. You can use it as a journal by writing your thoughts and memories and you can attach photos, videos, locations, and music to entries. Apple makes that easy by using prompts.

Did you talk to someone by phone? You’ll see a prompt to make a note of it. What music are you listening to? Apple Music knows and will ask you to leave your thoughts about recent tracks playing through your phone.

Where have you visited? Who were you with? The app knows of course and will prompt you to post about them. It will also show photos you took either that day or around about the same time a few years ago.

You can also record yourself talking about your day or your thoughts. There are also writing prompts to encourage journaling. If you run across a news article you want to write about, you can attach that too.

If you’re not in the habit of journaling, Apple will send a notification during the day to stop and save a memory. And at any point, you can flip back through those memories. So if you want to remember special moments in the new year and you have an iPhone, this app will keep you on track.

