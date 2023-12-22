Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Warm(er) temperatures continue

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low to mid-40s, which is about 10º above our normal high. First Alert Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the outlook for your holiday weekend.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2023

  • Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
  • Lansing Record High: 57° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870
  • Jackson Record High: 58º 1918
  • Jackson Record Low: -714 1989

