WEATHER EXTRA: Warm(er) temperatures continue
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low to mid-40s, which is about 10º above our normal high. First Alert Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the outlook for your holiday weekend.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 22, 2023
- Average High: 34º Average Low 22º
- Lansing Record High: 57° 1941
- Lansing Record Low: -15° 1870
- Jackson Record High: 58º 1918
- Jackson Record Low: -714 1989
