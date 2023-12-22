Schools Rule: Grand Ledge bus driver retires after 30 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday was a big day for one Grand Ledge school bus driver.

Not only was it the last day Ann Mannings would drive a school bus, but she also celebrated her birthday. For 30 years, she drove kids to and from school. Being a school bus driver doesn’t just mean making sure kids get to their destination safely. Often, a child’s first interaction out of their house is with the bus driver.

“You never know what they are going to tell you,” said Ann Mannings, Grand Ledge Public School Bus Driver. “They get on and tell you all kinds of things that are going on in their house if they are having a good day or a bad day.”

Ann Mannings has been driving a bus for Grand Ledge Public Schools for 30 years. Thursday is her last day, and it is safe to say she will be missed.

Mannings said being a school bus driver is in the family.

“My mom was a bus driver, and I was running the pool at high school at Ford Grand Ledge, and that was not a full-time position,” She added. “So when I first started driving, my son started kindergarten, and I was just looking for a little extra income.”

Manning now drives three of her grandsons to school every day. Her grandkids join Grand Ledge Public Schools in not only celebrating Mrs. Ann’s retirement but also her birthday.

The Christy Brothers, Mannings’ grandsons, said, “Happy birthday Mrs. Ann. We will miss you very much. But now, I just get to see her every day still.”

The transportation supervisor, Pete Bucholtz, said Mannings’ impact will continue to be felt long after she has left. He added, “All these years she has been our trainer. A lot of the drivers here have been trained by her, probably 75 percent of them have been. A personality and a smile that will be missed by many students on their morning commute.”

Mannings said she is looking forward to just being a grandma, but she will miss her co-workers and all the students she would take home every day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.