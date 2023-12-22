Michigan State Police, coalition prepare for higher call volume on domestic abuse incidents during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For most people, this time of year brings laughter, cheer and joy. But for others, the holiday can also bring threats of abuse.

“So the economic abuse, the using of children, the privilege that takes place within that relationship, all of those things really come to light during this time of year,” said Cheree Thomas, a Domestic Violence victim advocate.

Thomas said her staff at the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence expect a higher volume of calls to their hotline around major holidays. With financial stress, alcohol consumption and more time spent at home, it can open the door for abuse.

“It’s people being out of work, people being out of school, and now they’re in close quarters with one another. So domestic violence was already present in the home, in the relationship, but now there isn’t that distance of space,” said Thomas.

“A lot of it that we’re being sent to is going to be arguments,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

As Christmas and New Year’s approach, Michigan State Police are also fielding domestic violence calls for not just abuse between domestic partners but also family members who take their conflicts to the extreme.

“People start drinking, and that’s when those issues start coming out; people start having those conversations, and the alcohol doesn’t help,” said Gonzalez.

“They know best when it is safe for them to leave or to reach out to someone to get help leaving. But they aren’t alone, and they don’t have to make that decision alone.”

Thomas said groups like the coalition are there to help regardless of circumstance.

“They know best when it is safe for them to leave or to reach out to someone to get help leaving,” said Thomas. “But they aren’t alone, and they don’t have to make that decision alone.”

The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence helpline is anonymous and free to use 24/7. People can reach that line by calling 866-VOICEDV or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

See resources available in Mid-Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.