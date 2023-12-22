Advertise With Us

Large police presence spotted in Lansing Township near Pickwick Rd and Ravenswood Dr

By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A large police presence was spotted in Lansing Township late Thursday night.

Multiple first responder vehicles were seen on the corner of Pickwick and Ravenswood just after 10:00 p.m.

News 10 photojournalists on scene saw at least five emergency vehicles, as well as an area corraled off by police tape.

Police told News 10 that the investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

