How rare is a White Christmas in Michigan anyway?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Christmas, you may think “White Christmas” just like the song says. This year, mid-Michigan is flirting with record high lows with nary a snowflake in sight – and it’s leaving many a Michigander yearning for the Christmases past, complete with snow-covered hills.

But do we really remember that many past Christmases being so white? Not exactly. The First Alert Weather Team dug deep into the records and found out that Michigan doesn’t have the greatest track record for a White Christmas.

“Our chances of having a White Christmas is around 50%,” explains Meteorologist Andy Provenzano. “So, five out of ten years we will see enough snow on the ground to call it a white Christmas Day.”

Unfortunately, a White Christmas looks to remain a dream as temps warm into the 40s and 50s by next week.



What is as a White Christmas? That's 1 inch or more of snow on the ground ay 7 AM Christmas Morning. Here's the White Christmas history for Lansing/Grand Rapids/Muskegon. pic.twitter.com/66L4pV2qQm — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) December 20, 2023

So why do we think of previous years being so snowy? It’s likely because there have been plenty of winters where we saw significant snowfall overall, just not so early in the season (Christmas is a mere four days into astronomical winter).

This phenomenon, commonly known as the Mandela Effect, can cause a large segment of the population to misremember a significant event that did not actually occur.

But wait – didn’t we have a rather significant snowfall just last year?

We did.

“Last year at this time we were looking at three straight days of snowfall adding up to around 13 inches,” said Provenzano. “We all remember the White Christmas last year in the bitter cold of 18 degrees and snowy roads where the road salt was not working.”

As winter starts, we are looking at the warmer air arriving by Christmas Eve - highs in the 50s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We then see a slow cool down later next week to end the year.

While last Christmas we had a high of only 18 degrees, the previous year of 2021 had a high of 52 degrees. The year before that, the high on Christmas was 24 degrees. In 2019, the high on Christmas Day was 57 degrees.

“So, as you can see our weather patterns change a lot as we transition from fall to winter,” Provenzano said.

Unfortunately, the temperatures lately haven’t been quite cold enough to cause snow and the precipitation we have gotten when it was cold hasn’t accumulated enough to qualify as a White Christmas.

“You need at least 1 inch of snowfall on the ground to be considered a White Christmas,” said Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki, a big snow fan. “Back in 2020, we had 0.7 inches, so even that didn’t qualify.”

On Christmas Day 2022, we had 9 inches of snow on the ground following a blizzard from Dec. 22-25. That was rare for us.

“Since the beginning of the 2000s, there have been only 12 Christmases that could qualify for the title,” said Cichoracki. “That’s almost 50% on the dot!”

But it’s not just mid-Michigan that’s looking to fall short of a snowy holiday. Many parts of our state will have a hard time calling it a White Christmas.

Take Houghton Lake for example. They are 11″ below normal in snowfall so far this year. Marquette is a whopping 38″ below normal in snowfall this season. The only city that can say it has been normal is the Soo with 36″ of snow - yeah, three feet of snow is normal for them.

Even if we don’t see enough snow on the ground in mid-Michigan to call 2023 a White Christmas, what’s most important is the memories made with you and your loved ones this holiday season. When you look back at Christmas 2023, remember the time spent with friends and family, not how much snow was on the way to Grandma’s house.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.