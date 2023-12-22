Homeless people in Lansing further displaced right before Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Frustration from Lansing’s homeless community after the city uses bulldozers to remove people who called a bridge underpass their home.

On Wednesday, tents filled with personal items were at risk of being sent to the dump.

“Camping is not allowed, but where else are they going to go?” said Michael Karl, founder of Cardboard Prophets and the Capital Area Diaper Bank.

The city said it’s working to clear up public property, but groups that work with the homeless said Wednesday’s destruction of a homeless encampment only makes things worse—especially heading into the coldest months of winter.

Advocates like Khadja Erickson said she was there helping people move away from the place they call home. “Where do they go? I have people’s lives in my garage that are on pause. People who are used to losing everything every time they have to start over.”

Some said they don’t think homeless people should be allowed to set up homeless tents under the bridge but said they want the city to find a solution for its homeless population.

Erickson said homelessness is an issue the city of Lansing still grapples with. The city is working with community partners to address homelessness and put people in proper housing. Lansing has created a committee to work on homelessness and opened a new shelter at the Letts Center. But advocates for the homeless say Wednesday’s destruction of the encampment goes against the efforts to find solutions.

“To talk to them about a) this is coming this week, and b) what can we do for you? Where are some of these places for you to go for shelter or services?” said Brett Kaschinske, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Kaschinske said the city communicated with advocates and volunteers before removing people from under the bridge. Erickson said that’s not the case.

“We were not notified so we weren’t even able to help arrange,” Erickson said. She worries that trust between advocates/volunteers and the homeless community is broken. “I don’t know if they will trust that I have [their belongings] and it’s safe, and whenever they need, wherever they need it brought to, I will get it to them because there’s no trust there.”

Karl said warming centers don’t address the city’s need for affordable housing. He said family shelters would help. “Make it designated for anyone that needs help and give them a second chance. But also address the growing need of the homeless population of people that have never been homeless in their life.”

“It’s really difficult to start over with nothing when you’ve already had just a little more than nothing,” said Erickson.

The city says it continues working with community groups on programs to help its homeless population best, including providing additional services downtown.

