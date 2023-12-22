Advertise With Us

Holt boy who was hit by a bus returns home from the hospital

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A young boy from Holt is home for the holidays after a tragic accident.

On Oct. 11, 7-year-old Ashton Briseno-Crumley was run over by a school bus while riding his bike. He was taken to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor with multiple injuries, including a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip, and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed. His road to recovery is still lengthy, but on Thursday night, he arrived home with a warm welcome.

“He’s a great fun-loving kid. He likes to joke around—sometimes a little too much,” said John Crumley, Ashton’s dad. ” No, just a great kid. A prankster. He pranks the nurses and the doctors. I think they’re over that now.”

The family said they are thankful to everyone who reached out to them to offer love and support, as well as to the doctors and nurses who treated him at the hospital.

