The Grinch who stole a red kettle

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It happened right in the doorway of a Jackson County Kroger; a thief gets away with a Salvation Army red kettle only days before Christmas.

The Jackson County Salvation Army said one of its red kettle donation buckets was stolen from a Kroger bell ringing post on Wednesday, where volunteer Nina Engle has been gathering donations.

“I was shocked,” Engle said. “I was really shocked that they did that.”

Engle and her fellow volunteers have been ringing their bells for weeks, gathering donations to fund Salvation Army programs for the coming year. In the five years Engle has volunteered with the Jackson County Salvation Army, she’s never seen a kettle stolen.

“I mean it helps people in need, the families that need help. It’s not just here to hand out to everybody,” she said.

Salvation Army Major Patricia Grindle is still stunned by the crime, calling the thief a holiday “Grinch.” Not only did that grinch take the red kettle, Grindle said they also walked out with the metal stand it was attached to.

“This person just picked up the kettle stand with the sign on top, the kettle hanging from it, and walked right out of the store,” Grindle told News 10. “So, we were very surprised.”

People across Mid-Michigan rely on Salvation Army programs for food, clothing, Christmas gifts — even help paying utility bills. Grindle said the need has only grown in Jackson County, leaving some families in desperate situations; maybe desperate enough to steal a red kettle.

“Food prices have gone up, gas prices have gone up, just to live in your place, rental prices, have gone up,” she said. “So, I really think there are a lot of people who have to choose, what do we do?”

Grindle is unsure exactly how much money was inside the kettle when it was taken. Although the loss is discouraging, she said it won’t stop the Salvation Army from serving the people who need them most. She believes the community, and her dedicated staff of volunteers, will step up to make sure no need goes unmet in 2024.

The Jackson County Salvation Army will continue collecting donations for its red kettle campaign until the end of the day on Dec. 23.

Grindle said donations can be dropped in person or by mail to the Salvation Army post at 908 E Pearl St. in Jackson. People can also donate online through The Salvation Army website.

The Jackson Police Department is currently working to investigate the theft.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.