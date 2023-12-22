Elementary school students to receive winter boots from Footprints of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids at Riddle and Willow Elementary will get winter boots as part of a program to help give back.

As part of Boots on the Playground from Footprints of Michigan, the organization aims to help provide warmth to hundreds of kids in Mid-Michigan.

A total of 115 pairs of boots were donated to the organization.

The program started after a local principal at an elementary school reached out to Footprints of Michigan for help after he noticed many of his students needed winter boots.

Linda Karl with Footprints of Michigan said a pair of shoes can make a huge difference for someone who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them.

“With all the children in school, with all the homeless on the street—many times their shoes are raggedy, they don’t fit, and a lot of them ask for sizes as big as size 16,” said Karl. “If we don’t have them here, all you have to do, I call Geronimo. He will bring them over if he has them, and if he doesn’t have them, he goes and finds them and calls us back, and we’re able to help the person.”

The goal of the organization was $20,000.

Elementary students will get their boots from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.