DeWitt honors their 2020 State Championship football team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a long season, but one that ended in unforgettable fashion. A state title hadn’t happened in DeWitt high school football history until 2020.

The win came at Ford Field, when DeWitt took home the 40-30 Division 3 state title over River Rouge. Head coach Rob Zimmerman and most of the team were in attendance for the celebration during the halftime of the Willy and DeWitt boys basketball game.

The 2020 season is now immortalized with a championship banner in the DeWitt high school gym.

