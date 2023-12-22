Advertise With Us

DeWitt honors their 2020 State Championship football team

The Championship Banner was revealed in gym
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a long season, but one that ended in unforgettable fashion. A state title hadn’t happened in DeWitt high school football history until 2020.

The win came at Ford Field, when DeWitt took home the 40-30 Division 3 state title over River Rouge. Head coach Rob Zimmerman and most of the team were in attendance for the celebration during the halftime of the Willy and DeWitt boys basketball game.

The 2020 season is now immortalized with a championship banner in the DeWitt high school gym.

