December 21, 2023 - MHSAA Basketball Highlights
Highlights from Thursday night high school hoops action.
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not too many high school hoops games before the holiday break, but News 10 Sports did have cameras at three boys basketball games, including a battle of unbeatens in a nonconference clash at East Lansing.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.