Corunna girl elected president of national FFA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a young woman from Corunna who is already blazing trails.

Amara Jackson is the newest president of the National Future Farmers of America.

Amara was a former FFA member and served as president of the Michigan chapter.

To focus on her duties, Amara plans to take a gap year from Oklahoma State University, where she is majoring in agricultural communications and agribusiness.

