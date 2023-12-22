Advertise With Us

Corunna girl elected president of national FFA

Amara Jackson is the newest president of the National Future Farmers of America.
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a young woman from Corunna who is already blazing trails.

Amara was a former FFA member and served as president of the Michigan chapter.

To focus on her duties, Amara plans to take a gap year from Oklahoma State University, where she is majoring in agricultural communications and agribusiness.

