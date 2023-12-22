Charlotte students create greeting cards from scratch

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Creating paper from pulp and making special getting cards, that’s what some Eaton County RESDA Adult Education students were up to this week.

The special cards were sold in a downtown Charlotte store.

“We are out in the community with our students. They are learning living skills, being able to fend for themselves, how to shop and work,” said Beth Lundy with RESA.

All the money earned from the greeting card sales go back to funding a field trip for the adult education students.

