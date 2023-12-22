Bath Township Police search for real-life ‘Grinch’ accused of stealing packages

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township Police said they are on “Grinch Watch” for someone stealing packages in the area.

According to Bath Township Police, the suspect appears to be driving a Ford Focus hatchback with driver-side damage and loud exhaust.

Anyone with information that could help reclaim some of the stolen packages is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department. The police department said to call 911 is you see this car.

