AG’s office investigates gas station accused of price gouging at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel took action against a gas station at Detroit Metro Airport that was accused of price gouging.

The AG announced on Friday that a British Petroleum (BP) gas station located near the airport in Romulus was told to cease engaging in unlawful business practices.

According to the AG, their department was sent consumer complaints reporting that this particular BP station was charging $1.50 or more per gallon than surrounding gas stations in the area in October and November. The area was visited by officials to investigate and found that the gas station was charging regular unleaded gas for $4.74 per gallon, $2 higher than other area stations.

The AG’s Department said it was concerned the prices were “taking advantage” of the station’s location, resulting in probable cause to believe the station violates the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

This states it is unlawful to charge a price that is grossly over the price at which similar services are sold to consumers.

“It is my hope this gas station will take this notice seriously and no further action will be necessary,” said Nessel. “My office stands ready to investigate reports of businesses that attempt to take advantage of residents, especially during the holiday season.”

The BP has until Jan. 8, 2024, to respond to the notice. The AG said this could lead to a civil lawsuit or formal investigation.

