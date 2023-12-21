You’re Not Alone: Coping with holiday stress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are a time to be thankful and relax with loved ones.

Still, stress around the holidays can turn this time of the year into something other than the happiest time of the year for many.

For those hosting this year’s get-together, there’s a lot to worry about—so much so that it might take away from the joys of celebrating the holidays.

“I think the first thing is just asking yourself what about this season and this time is getting you anxious,” said Jason Moser, a psychology professor at Michigan State University (MSU). “Is it concerns about conflicts with relatives and friends? Is that what we’re worried about or we just kind of worried about the planning?”

MSU professors Jason Moser and Elizabeth Dorrance Hall said people should be honest about their feelings.

“We can, when we’re already stressed, take stock of how we’re feeling and think about ways we can cope,” said Dorrance Hall, who teaches communication.

After that, it’s time to be present.

People should understand that some things may be out of their control, but it’s how people cope and react to them.

“We’re so focused on the negative and kind of like, how can we make the negative less, burden some, and then we forget sometimes to lean into the positive,” said Moser.

Remember: We’re with family for the holidays. And hopefully, we can stay caught up with them throughout the year.

“Make sure that you’re talking regularly with your family members and spending time together, even if you live at a distance,” said Dorrance Hall.

Show interest in what your family members and friends are doing.

“What’s going on with them, you know, what kind of TV shows they’re watching, what books they’re reading, you know, what activities they’re into,” said Dorrance Hall.

At the table, listen to family members—you might find an ally in your family that way.

“More often than not anymore, we’re listening to respond,” said Dorrance Hall. “Even if you’re just excited to see each other and catch up, we’re listening to said what we want to said next instead of just being curious and being present about the other person.

Finally, there’s a reason you get together with your family on the holidays.

“In America, we feel more isolated than we’ve ever felt before, and family is one place where we can feel like we belong and we can return to and have that sense of connection,” said Dorrance Hall.

“There is stress that comes along with these situations, you know, what, and it’s worth it to do it because these are people I love,” said Moser.

So, take a deep breath and remember why you’re thankful to have a family to spend the holidays with.

