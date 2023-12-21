Advertise With Us

Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is returning to Michigan State

Michigan State receiver Montorie Foster, left, turns upfield after a catch as Ohio State...
Michigan State receiver Montorie Foster, left, turns upfield after a catch as Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. will be back at Michigan State for the 2024 season. The 6′0 185-pound WR is coming off of the best season of his career with 43 catches for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Foster Jr. has been at MSU since 2020 and will be returning with his year of eligibility.

