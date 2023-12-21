Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is returning to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. will be back at Michigan State for the 2024 season. The 6′0 185-pound WR is coming off of the best season of his career with 43 catches for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Foster Jr. has been at MSU since 2020 and will be returning with his year of eligibility.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.