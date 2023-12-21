Advertise With Us

Vikings to Upgrade Their Artificial Turf

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that their U. S. Bank Stadium will have new artificial turf installed prior to the start of the 2024 season. The Vikings say the newest turf rates much higher on injury statistics. The project will cost $1.3 million and will begin in February. The Vikings host the Detroit Lions this Sunday at 1pm and a Lions win or tie will give the team its first divisional title in 30 years.

