Vikings to Upgrade Their Artificial Turf

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that their U. S. Bank Stadium will have new artificial turf installed prior to the start of the 2024 season. The Vikings say the newest turf rates much higher on injury statistics. The project will cost $1.3 million and will begin in February. The Vikings host the Detroit Lions this Sunday at 1pm and a Lions win or tie will give the team its first divisional title in 30 years.

