“Unlikely” Former President Trump will be taken off Michigan presidential primary ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Colorado State Supreme Court Justices who ruled to remove Former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot are now getting death threats. They’ve also had their phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and office building addresses posted online. Some websites and social media posts detail a variety of ways to kill the justices.

While Colorado’s Supreme Court deals with the backlash of kicking Donald Trump off the primary ballot, a similar lawsuit is waiting to be heard in Michigan.

Free Speech for People filed their lawsuit to get the Former President off the ballot back in September. After the lawsuit lost in the state’s lower courts, the decision in Colorado might give them a chance for their case in front of Michigan’s Supreme Court.

Matt Grossmann, the Director for Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR) and Professor of Political Science says Trump being taken off Michigan’s ballot is unlikely.

“I think it’s unlikely that voters in Michigan won’t get to vote for Donald Trump, if they support Donald Trump,” said Grossmann.

Free Speech for People’s lawsuit claims that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

“Donald Trump has not been charged with insurrection, Donald Trump has not been convicted of insurrection, so it’s unclear whether courts can make these decisions, independently of that kind of judicial process,” said Grossmann.

A similar lawsuit with the same claim was filed in Colorado. The lawsuit was granted by the Colorado Supreme Court in a decision 4-2, that the Former President’s name could be left off the state’s primary ballot.

Grossmann says that still isn’t enough for Michigan’s Supreme Court to do the same, “Colorado’s decision alone is not likely to impact Michigan directly.”

The lower courts in Michigan ruled that questions of eligibility should wait until republicans choose a nominee. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson agreed with that stance when talking to CNN Wednesday.

“This is important not just for our state but for the republican party which needs to know that it has a qualified nominee, it’s important for election officials everywhere so we can know who to put on the ballot and also, more important than anything, it’s critical for voters,” Benson said.

Free Speech for People has asked the Michigan Supreme Court for a speedy consideration, with a deadline no later than Christmas day; while that seems unlikely. Secretary Benson says her final decision will be left up to the highest court in the land.

While the case is under appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court, Former President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot.

