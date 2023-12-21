Trooper shot in Bridgeport Twp. incident released from hospital, recovering

BRIDGDEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police trooper who was shot in an incident in Bridgeport Township last week has been released from the hospital and is in recovering at home.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 about 3:30 p.m., MSP troopers, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and the Michigan Department of Corrections attempted to arrest 51-year-old Deon William Watson on multiple felony warrants, including felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, MSP Colonel James Grady II said.

MSP said Watson was shot. Even though medical aid was provided to him, he died on scene.

The trooper was shot by Watson twice, once in his bulletproof vest and once in his abdomen, MSP Lt. Vetter said.

He suffered serious injuries, Grady said, adding he was rushed to St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw.

On Dec. 21, MSP said the trooper was released in the hospital and is recovering at home.

