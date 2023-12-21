Santa teams up with first responders to bring Christmas joy to people in the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people, young and old, and their families spend their holiday season in the hospital, meanwhile local first responders and St. Nick himself are heading to Sparrow to help spread holiday cheer.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 dozens of first responder vehicles from police, fire, and first aid will parade around the Sparrow Professional Building in downtown Lansing with their lights shining bright, offering a festive display for Sparrow patients.

Meanwhile, Santa and his elves will visit from the North Pole to deliver early Christmas presents to the kids who are patients at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Santa and Michigan’s first responders will begin their visit on Thursday just before 1 p.m.

