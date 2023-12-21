Advertise With Us

Santa teams up with first responders to bring Christmas joy to people in the hospital

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people, young and old, and their families spend their holiday season in the hospital, meanwhile local first responders and St. Nick himself are heading to Sparrow to help spread holiday cheer.

On Thursday, Dec. 21 dozens of first responder vehicles from police, fire, and first aid will parade around the Sparrow Professional Building in downtown Lansing with their lights shining bright, offering a festive display for Sparrow patients.

Meanwhile, Santa and his elves will visit from the North Pole to deliver early Christmas presents to the kids who are patients at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center.

Santa and Michigan’s first responders will begin their visit on Thursday just before 1 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day
110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport
110 pounds of ketamine worth $4 million seized at Detroit Metro Airport

Latest News

More US auto buyers are turning to hybrids as sales of electric vehicles slow
Jackson man arrested for possession of Meth during traffic stop
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
Ashton’s road to recovery is still lengthy, but it is one that he and his family are looking...
Holt boy hospitalized after colliding with bus now coming home