Advertise With Us

Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Jackson grocery store

(KMOT)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One of the red kettles from the Salvation Army in Jackson has been stolen.

The Salvation Army said the theft happened on Wednesday outside a Kroger in Jackson, and the thief got away with an undetermined amount of money.

“Our prayers are with whoever did this as they must feel desperate to have done this,” said Jackson Corps Officer Major Patricia Grindle. “That said, the theft of this kettle is deeply saddening, but we will never give up on our mission to serve our neighbors in need right here in Jackson County.”

Details about the theft are limited at this time. Grindle hopes the theft does not discourage giving during the final bell-ringing weekend.

“This is a loss to us. Last year, we assisted over 22,000 individuals, whether it was through Christmas assistance or our year-round programs, including food or utility assistance, summer day camp and after-school programs, or through Pathway of Hope. So, the money is essential.”

The last day of bell ringing ends on Dec. 23. To donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

Latest News

AG Nessel: Associates of former Michigan House Speaker face charges of embezzlement
Bridgeport Township shooting scene
Trooper shot in Bridgeport Twp. incident released from hospital, recovering
West Michigan hospital releases top baby names for 2023
Retail fraud investigation leads to police chase, ends in series of crashes in Fowlerville