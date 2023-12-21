Advertise With Us

Retail fraud investigation leads to police chase, ends in series of crashes in Fowlerville

(KGWN)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A police chase linked to a retail fraud incident in Howell resulted in a series of crashes and three people being arrested on Tuesday.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, Fowlerville Police Department assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in chasing a suspected car through the village of Fowlerville. Police said the chase was linked to a retail theft incident at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Howell.

Officers positioned themselves at the Grand River Avenue and Grand Avenue intersection, but the driver in the suspected car evaded authorities—resulting in a series of crashes within the village. Police said no injuries were reported in the crashes.

The suspected car came to a stop in front of a gas station on South Grand Avenue. Officers then arrested two suspects. Police said a third suspect attempted to escape but was later tracked down after police received a tip while officers were in pursuit. The third suspect was found hiding in a Wendy’s on South Grand Avenue and was then arrested.

