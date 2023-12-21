REPORT: Donald Trump caught on recording pressuring Wayne Co. canvassers not to certify 2020 votes

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Audio recordings obtained by the Detroit News show then-President Donald Trump pressuring members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to certify votes in the 2020 presidential election, the Detroit News revealed Thursday night.

Trump and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told GOP Wayne County canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann to not certify the 2020 election, saying the two would look “terrible.”

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Trump said on the recording.

Ronna McDaniel, a Michigander and head of the national Republican Party, instructed the canvassers not to sign papers certifying votes. Trump then said that the GOP would get the two canvassers attorneys.

Palmer and Hartmann left the canvassers meeting without certifying Wayne County’s votes, the Detroit News reports.

Previously, Palmer and Hartmann had voted to not certify the results, but then said they would certify votes if an “audit” took place in certain counties.

According to the report, Trump falsely claimed that there were “more votes than people” in the recordings. The two canvassers left the Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting on Nov. 17, 2020, without certifying votes for Wayne County.

Despite Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the will of Michigan’s voters, the state board certified the 2020 election, securing Joe Biden’s win in the Mitten State.

The report comes in the wake of Colorado removing Trump from the state’s primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment and the former President’s efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

