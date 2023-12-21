Advertise With Us

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaron Glover returns to Michigan State

MSU football
MSU football(WNEM)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jaron Glover was one of the Spartans that entered the transfer portal and even took a visit to Georgia. Ultimately Glover has decided to come back to MSU for the 2024 season.

Glover was rated a 4-star by On3 before joining MSU in 2022. He wrapped up his redshirt freshman year with 14 catches for 261 yards.

Glover has potential to breakout for the Spartans in the future.

