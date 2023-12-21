Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaron Glover returns to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jaron Glover was one of the Spartans that entered the transfer portal and even took a visit to Georgia. Ultimately Glover has decided to come back to MSU for the 2024 season.

Glover was rated a 4-star by On3 before joining MSU in 2022. He wrapped up his redshirt freshman year with 14 catches for 261 yards.

Glover has potential to breakout for the Spartans in the future.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.