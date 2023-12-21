Police offer tips to keep thieves away from your home this Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is just days away, and those traveling this weekend should plan ahead because empty homes could be a target for burglars.

According to AAA, 115 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, but leaving an unoccupied home could lead to unwanted visitors.

“People are gone for a week or two visiting family, then come back find out a shed has been broken into,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez.

Gonzalez adds the worst part is sometimes these burglaries go weeks without being reported, which is why Lansing Assistant Police Chief Rob Backus recommends asking a neighbor to check in on your home.

“If they see someone who is lurking around your house at odd times if they see someone that is forcing entry or even removing valuables, then they need to contact the police immediately,” said Backus.

For those who don’t have neighbors who can keep an eye out, some local police agencies, like the Lansing and Jackson Police Departments, do vacation home checks.

“24 hours a day, the officer that’s working in your area will be aware that you’re out of town and will put it into their routine to drive by and make sure there’s nothing unusual happening,” said Backus.

To try and keep the bad guys away, here are some tips to follow:

Leave lights on, or set a timer

lock all doors

Don’t leave valuables in plain sight

Check alarm systems

Notify neighbors or police

The link for Vacation Home Checks for Lansing can be found here.

Jackson Residents can find the link here.

