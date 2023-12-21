Advertise With Us

Okemos wrestler reaches 100 career wins

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos senior Kaleb Smith-Baldwin had 99 wins going into Wednesday night. With the opportunity to get his 100th career victory, Smith-Baldwin was going up against Holt wrestler Sebastian Canales in the 138 weight class.

It only took the Okemos senior 1:15 to get the pin, and the historic feat was complete as the first ever in school history to reach the bench mark. It was easy, Smith-Baldwin said, and it took a lot of hard work to accomplish.

