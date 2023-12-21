Advertise With Us

Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car

A Flint Township off-duty firefighter and a township police officer rescued a driver from a rolled-over vehicle. Video courtesy of the Flint Township Police
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint Township off-duty firefighter and a township police officer rescued a driver from a rolled-over vehicle.

The Flint Township Police Department said last week, bystanders called 911 to report a roll-over crash.

As luck would have it, an off-duty Flint Township firefighter was on scene within seconds and crawled into the vehicle to help the driver, the police department said.

Police said seconds later Officer Stambaugh arrived on scene and discovered the vehicle was on fire with the firefighter and the driver inside.

Stambaugh extinguished the fire, the police department said, adding with the help of bystanders, the driver was removed from the vehicle.

The police department said in a post on Facebook, people may not always see their black and white police vehicles, but they should know police are always there.

“During this holiday season, take care of each other,” the police department said in its post. “These bystanders didn’t need to stop and help, but didn’t hesitate when a stranger needed a helping hand.”

