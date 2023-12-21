Mid-Michigan Matters: MDOT gives holiday travel tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people will be hitting the road for the holidays on Friday, some maybe even on Thursday.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Aaron Jenkins from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), who gives travel tips as Michiganders head out the door.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.