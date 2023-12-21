Major League Baseball is making rules changes for the 2024 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball has made a few rule changes for the upcoming 2024 season. A big change is taking away two seconds on the pitch timer with men on base, so it’s now 18 seconds. The runner’s lane to run has been widened to first base as well. The base path is now out to the start of the infield grass, and the foul line to the infield grass is 18 to 24 inches in every MLB ballpark.

The MLB continues to try and cut down on the length of average nine-inning games, which increased by seven minutes. Mound visits have also been cut from five to four per game.

The rest of the changes for 2024 relate to the pace of the game as the league tries to trim time on the margins. The MLB said the average nine-inning game increased by seven minutes from April to September last year, the first season with a pitch clock. Also, during pitching changes, the clock will start at two minutes when a reliever comes out of the bullpen instead of 2:15.

Pitchers are now required to face a batter if they’re warming up to start an inning, unless they get injured. There were 24 occasions where a pitcher was warming up but then replaced without throwing a pitch. The pitch timer will also be reset following a dead ball when a pitcher is given a new baseball and play is ready.



Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.