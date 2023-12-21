Local auto shop offers tips on pre-travel car preps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than three million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and New Year’s Day.

It’s the second-highest year-end travel forecast since 2019. Before Michiganders get behind the wheel, it’s important to make sure their car is prepared for the trip. The holiday season is a busy time for drivers. It’s also a busy time for car shops like Liskey’s Auto and Truck Service in Lansing.

“A normal week is normally busy; this week has been a little exceptionally busy for everybody getting ready for holiday travel,” said Owner LeeAnn Carpenter.

She says the shop is working on various tire-related repairs for customers getting ready to hit the road for the holiday.

“Brakes, a lot of suspension issues, wheel repair, alignments, wiper blades, making sure that all their lights are functioning properly.”

While picking up her car for repairs, Stephanie Stiles says that she has spent ten years traveling from Chicago to visit her family in DeWitt for the holiday. She says it’s better to be prepared while the snow hasn’t fallen yet.

“Obviously, we live in colder weather, so you want something safe when it snows and ices. The brakes were the biggest concern for me when going into winter weather,” said Stiles.

Along with brakes, Carpenter offers suggestions for those traveling to a location with slick roads.

“The really important thing for winter travel is tires, making sure you have proper air pressure, making sure you have good tread to get around in those conditions. Making sure you’ve got good wiper blades so that your windshield stays clean, lights,” said Carpenter.

“I think everyone anticipates holidays to be high travel volume. And, plan ahead, leave a little early if you can. Or leave during the times that are maybe not right after work. That is going to be a little less traffic on the road, just will get you there a little sooner as well but also safely,” said Stiles.

