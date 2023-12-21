Advertise With Us

Livingston County woman wins nearly $500K in Michigan Lottery

(Unsplash)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A local woman was met with incredible news when she won nearly half a million dollars while playing the Michigan Lottery.

A 72-year-old Livingston County woman matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Dec. 1 to win the jackpot of $459,411.

“I started buying tickets online a few years ago, and have continued to do so ever since,” said the player. “I logged in to my account to purchase a Mega Millions ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw my account balance was $459,441! I waited three days to tell my husband because I was trying to process the news myself. I couldn’t sleep for a week because I’ve been so anxious to come claim my prize!”

The player said she plans to share the winnings with her family and then save the remainder.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

Latest News

West Michigan hospital releases top baby names for 2023
Retail fraud investigation leads to police chase, ends in series of crashes in Fowlerville
Rain chances will return as temperatures continue to warm up the next several days.
Warming up heading towards Christmas
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car
Off-duty firefighter, police officer save driver from burning car