Lions’ Coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both linked to potential head coaching jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ben Johnson was rumored to be tied to multiple head coach opportunities during the past offseason. Once again, Detroit’s OC is linked to multiple opportunities, including the Carolina Panthers. It was reported earlier Thursday that Johnson is seeking at least or around $15 million a year to take a head coaching job, but Johnson’s agent denied the asking price.

Only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, and Pete Carroll are making $15 million or more in the NFL at the moment for head coaches. Johnson got his start at Bost College as a graduate assistant in 2009 and also spent 2012–2018 with the Miami Dolphins. Detroit brought Johnson on as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 and was named offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, has also attracted interest as a head coaching candidate. Glenn has been the DC for Detroit since 2021 and played his college ball at Texas A&M.

