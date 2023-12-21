Advertise With Us

Lions’ Coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both linked to potential head coaching jobs

Johnson was supposed to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job on Wednesday but...
Johnson was supposed to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job on Wednesday but instead has reportedly informed other teams he's staying in Detroit.
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ben Johnson was rumored to be tied to multiple head coach opportunities during the past offseason. Once again, Detroit’s OC is linked to multiple opportunities, including the Carolina Panthers. It was reported earlier Thursday that Johnson is seeking at least or around $15 million a year to take a head coaching job, but Johnson’s agent denied the asking price.

Only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, and Pete Carroll are making $15 million or more in the NFL at the moment for head coaches. Johnson got his start at Bost College as a graduate assistant in 2009 and also spent 2012–2018 with the Miami Dolphins. Detroit brought Johnson on as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 and was named offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, has also attracted interest as a head coaching candidate. Glenn has been the DC for Detroit since 2021 and played his college ball at Texas A&M.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver who died after multi-car crash near I-96
McLaren Greater Lansing set to repurpose their legacy campus
Green and white license plate returning, new driver’s licenses and IDs on the way to Michigan in 2024
Holt boy heading home after 71 days in hospital
MSU Football officially welcomes new Spartans on National Signing Day

Latest News

Major League Baseball is making rules changes for the 2024 season
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs for a touchdown during the first half of...
Vikings to Upgrade Their Artificial Turf
Michigan State University hopes to end its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Spartans...
Barnett Leaving Michigan State
Another Honor For Local Player From GAM